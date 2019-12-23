The story appears on
December 23, 2019
Waste smugglers
Chinese Customs have seized 72 people on suspicion of smuggling 79,100 tons of waste including plastic and slag during a special Customs crackdown, according to the General Administration of Customs.
About 6am on Wednesday, 103 teams of 718 local Customs officers carried out raids under the unified direction of the GAC across nine provincial-level regions, including Tianjin, Shandong and Fujian, and cracked down on 20 waste-trafficking gangs. This year, the country has launched three rounds of crackdowns on trash smuggling, investigating 354 cases of smuggling foreign trash and seizing 763,200 tons of illegal waste imports, down 21 percent and 48.64 percent respectively. China began importing solid waste as a source of raw materials in the 1980s and for years has been the world’s largest importer, despite its weak capacity in garbage disposal.
