Water levels in Jiangxi at historic lows

Water levels at more than 30 hydrological stations in east China’s Jiangxi Province have dropped to historic lows as drought persists after flood season, local authorities said yesterday.

Most parts of Jiangxi suffered meteorological drought of various degrees due to sustained high temperature and evaporation, with a total storage of 28 large reservoirs reducing by 889 million cubic meters, according to the provincial water resources department.

Jiangxi activated a level-IV emergency response on Tuesday for drought relief.

Measures have been taken to guarantee water intake in several water resource areas in the province.

These include adding lowering the intake hoses, reservoir refilling and regulation, the department said.

The meteorological department forecast that the drought might develop as dry weather continues in the near future.