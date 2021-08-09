The story appears on
Page A2
August 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
WeChat ‘youth mode’ services investigated
Tencent said it would investigate the functions of its popular social messaging app WeChat’s “youth mode,” after Beijing prosecutors initiated a civil public-interest lawsuit against a subsidiary of the company on Friday.
Prosecutors had said the “youth mode” on WeChat does not comply with laws protecting minors.
“We will earnestly inspect and check the functions of WeChat youth mode, accept user suggestions humbly and sincerely respond to civil public interest litigation,” the company WeChat team said in a post on Weibo.
The lawsuit was initiated by Beijing’s Haidian District People’s Procuratorate against Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Co Ltd, according to a filing posted on JCRB.com, a website run by China’s top prosecutor.
The document complains the company infringes the “legitimate rights and interests of minors.” It said it could support other agencies and organizations that intended to bring lawsuits against the Tencent unit and asked them to contact the prosecutor’s office within 30 days.
WeChat’s “youth mode,” when turned on, limits young users’ access to some games and functions, such as payments or finding nearby friends.
