November 2, 2021

Welcome to the era of e-yuan

By Li Liyuan | 00:08 UTC+8 November 2, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINESE banks will help popularize the digital yuan and build pilot applications of the electronic currency during this year’s China International Import Expo in November.

And guests from around the world will be able to experience the convenience of the new form of yuan.

The central bank says it will post pamphlets at the venue, so visitors can have a better understanding of e-yuan. A digital yuan exhibition will be opened in the central square of the National Convention and Exhibition Center, where the CIIE will be held.

