What a melon! No matter the high cost

A SPECIAL kind of watermelon, despite its high price, is being harvested and sent to customers who cannot wait to have a taste of summer.

“This is the first batch of watermelons we have harvested this year, and we have always had a high demand although the price might be dozens of times the normal price,” said You Shouchang, general manager of Guo’s watermelon company in Weifang City, east China’s Shandong Province.

Aimed at the high-end market, the watermelon tastes good, with a sugar content scaled at 14, while normally the sugar content of watermelons reaches as high as 10.

“Not only can you find sweetness inside the watermelon, but also signs of science and technology,” You said.

In the company’s greenhouses, every fruit is numbered so that its whole growth process can be traced. The amount of light, water, flow of air and fertilizers are also strictly controlled.

Unlike the traditional way where watermelons are grown on land, all the fruits in the firm’s greenhouses are suspended in the air so that they can get 360 degrees of light.

“This method helps us increase both the quality and quantity of our watermelons,” said Yang Meng, who is in charge of watermelon production at the company.

Guo’s watermelon company was established in the 1980s, when Guo Hongze, You’s father-in-law, started to grow watermelons in greenhouses. The company’s products have always had a touch of high-tech ever since.

With people in China attaching more importance to the quality of agricultural products in recent years, Guo’s watermelons have won consumer hearts with their good quality and taste.