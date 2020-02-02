What is the impact on flight reservations?

Home » Nation

ACCORDING to ForwardKeys, the spread of the virus “has caused a substantial setback in flight bookings for the Chinese New Year period.”

By January 26, “a slew of cancellations had changed the picture dramatically. The prospect of a record-breaking year was gone.”

“Asia Pacific, the region that attracts more than 75 percent of Chinese New Year travellers, has been hit the hardest.”

“As of January 19, bookings were 1.3 percent behind where they were at the same time in 2019; a week later, they were 15.1 percent behind.”