When it’s flaming hot, take a dip

Home » Nation

A GIANT open-air swimming pool at the foot of Flaming Mountain has become a cool attraction in Turpan, known as China’s land of fire in northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Surrounded by a 13-hectare apricot forest, the pool occupies 2,600 square meters and is just 1 kilometer away from the Flaming Mountain scenic area, a famous tourist attraction known for its red flame-like sandstone.

The pool uses water from 180 meters underground, according to owner Esak Ykup.

“The water is pumped into the pool after being filtered and disinfected. It is changed every week,” he said. “The wastewater is used to irrigate the trees.”

Turpan is one of the hottest places in China. Temperatures there can easily climb to over 45 degrees Celsius even in the shade in July and August.

The pool has become a star destination for tourists and locals since it began operation on August 8 last year, when it received nearly 2,000 visitors.

Since the beginning of this summer, the daily maximum temperature in Turpan has mostly been above 35 degrees Celsius, helping the pool attract more than 200 visitors every day.

“We built this outdoor pool to provide a place where tourists can not only play in the water but enjoy the amazing view of Turpan at the same time,” Ykup said.

After coming out of the pool, visitors can also taste local delicacies and take part in other entertainment programs nearby, said Ykup.

Turpan has been pushing the development of its tourism infrastructure over the years to better serve tourists from around the world.

Its flaming sand therapy is famous.

And it has developed a wide range of activities, including fruit picking and sand therapy.

Tourism is booming. According to statistics, in the first half of this year, 8.59 million tourist trips were made to Turpan, up about 92 percent from a year earlier.