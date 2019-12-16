When the water runs low, hope does not

Home » Nation

More than 12 million Chinese mainland and Taiwan netizens have picked the Chinese character “kun,” meaning trapped, as the word of the year for 2019, expecting cross-Strait relations to break free from the trap next year.

The character won 1.03 million votes out of a total of 12.06 million in an online poll from November 29 to December 12 jointly hosted by organizations including Taiwan-based Want Daily, Fujian-based Sun News and online news giant Sina, Want Daily announced in Taipei this week.

It beat the other 35 candidates recommended by personages across the Taiwan Strait.

The choice showed that people on both sides have a clear understanding of the difficulties facing cross-Strait relations, said Wang Cho-chung, president of China Times and Want Daily, at the announcing ceremony on Friday.

“Let us hope that next year we will be able to bring cross-Strait relations out of the trap and into a new beginning,” he said.

“The more difficult the current situation becomes, the more necessary it is for us to stay on the right track,” said Huang Yubin, president and editor-in-chief of Sun News, addressing the ceremony via a video message. “I believe people chose the word ‘trapped’ not only to express their feeling of 2019 but also an aspiration to break out of the current situation.”

The event has been held annually since 2008. Last year’s choice was the character “wang,” or expectation.

The event reminded people across the Strait of the cultural roots they share, said Lin Gu-fang, chief of Taipei Lecture Hall, an institute promoting traditional Chinese culture including calligraphy.