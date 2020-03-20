Whistleblower doctor’s reprimand letter revoked

Home » Nation

WUHAN police yesterday revoked a reprimand letter issued to deceased doctor Li Wenliang, who had warned about a “SARS-like virus” in the Hubei Province capital, after an investigation into his case found the letter inappropriate.

The ophthalmologist at the Central Hospital of Wuhan raised an early alarm on social media platform and the messages were widely circulated online. He was reprimanded by police, who accused him of spreading rumors.

Li later was infected with the novel coronavirus on his job and passed away of the infection on February 7. He was 34. His story prompted public outrage and an investigation into the case.

The National Supervisory Commission released its results yesterday.

According to the report, in December 2019 several hospitals in Wuhan received a number of patients with pneumonia of unknown cause.

On December 30, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission issued internal documents ordering efforts to treat patients with such pneumonia.

On the same day, soon after receiving information forwarded to him by a colleague, Li posted in one of his WeChat chat groups text messages including “seven SARS cases were confirmed at Huanan fruits and seafood market,” a photo and a video clip.

He later sent more messages to the chat group: “According to the latest information, it is confirmed to be coronavirus infection. The type of the virus is being determined.

“Please alert your families to take precautions.”

The messages, along with other similar information, drew public attention and debates.

On January 3, 2020, a local police station of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau summoned Li for a talk, during which Li said it was wrong to send the SARS-related messages in a WeChat group. A letter of police reprimand was issued to Li.

The investigators have suggested that local supervisory authorities look into the issuance of the reprimand letter to Li, which was inappropriate and failed to respect relevant law enforcement procedures, and urge police to revoke the letter and hold those responsible accountable and release the results.

As a result, the deputy director of Zhongnan Road police station, Yang Li, who ordered the reprimand, was given an administrative demerit, and the police officer Hu Guifang who issued the letter was given an administrative penalty of warning, the Wuhan Public Security Bureau said in a statement.