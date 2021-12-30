White paper on export controls released

Home » Nation

China issued its first white paper on export controls yesterday to provide a full picture of related policies and help the international community better understand its position.

The document, titled “China’s Export Controls” and released by the State Council Information Office, elaborated on China’s position, institutions, and practices in improving export control governance, as well as its commitments and actions to safeguard world peace and development, and security at national and international level.

The main body of the white paper consists of four parts: China’s basic position on export control, continued improvement to the legal and regulatory system for export control, modernization of the export control system, and international exchanges and cooperation.

The world is undergoing profound changes of a scale unseen in a century, with an increase in destabilizing factors and uncertainties, disruption to international security and order, and challenges and threats to world peace.

The white paper stressed that fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory export control measures are increasingly important to addressing international and regional security risks and challenges and safeguarding world peace and development.

China is pursuing a holistic approach to national security and taking more active steps to integrate into the process of economic globalization.

To build a more open economy and a more peaceful China, the country strives to achieve sound interaction between high-quality development and guaranteed security, modernize its export control regime, and make new progress in export control governance.

China will assume its responsibilities from a global perspective, conscientiously undertake its international obligations, and step up international exchanges and cooperation.

The country will take concrete actions to participate in the international coordination of export controls, make progress on related international processes, and work together with all other countries in building a global community of shared future and delivering a strong boost to world peace and development.

China’s export controls have made major contributions to fostering an open world economy, an expert said after the release of the white paper.

The white paper is of realistic significance to gathering consensus, improving the global governance of export controls, fostering synergy and pushing forward the building of an open world economy, said Zhang Wei, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce.

Zhang emphasized the need to coordinate development and security, ramp up compliance management, and promote international cooperation while advancing export controls to build an open world economy.

China has adhered to a holistic approach to national security, strived to build an export control system commensurate with its international standing and aligned with its national security and interests, and worked hard to facilitate international export controls in a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory manner, Zhang noted.

“Most importantly, China firmly opposes the abuse of export control measures and the double standards in matters related to non-proliferation as well as the behaviors that violate the laws of sci-tech development, draw lines along ideology, and politicize export controls,” Zhang said.

“China resolutely supports all countries in peacefully using controlled items and the sci-tech achievements for mutual development, safeguarding the secure and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, and laying a solid foundation for the development of an open world economy.”