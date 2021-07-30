Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

July 30, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Wild Siberia tigers make a comeback

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 30, 2021 | Print Edition

A TOTAL of 55 wild Siberian tigers were spotted in China during a new survey, suggesting a population recovery of the critically endangered species once predicted to disappear from the country.

Researchers spotted the tigers between 2013 and 2018 via infrared cameras installed in four major forested landscapes suitable for Siberian tigers in northeast China, and identified 55 different individuals, according to the study published in the journal Biological Conservation.

The research was jointly conducted by the Northeast Forestry University, Wildlife Conservation Society, World Wildlife Fund, University of California and other groups.

In 2013, only seven individuals were identified through camera data, a figure that climbed to 33 in 2018

Based on the density of the tigers and home range sizes in nearby Russia, research shows the Chinese habitats have the potential to support more than 310 tigers.

In contrast to the rapid depletion of tiger habitats globally, China has great potential for the recovery of the Siberian tiger.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿