Wild elephants moving faster

The herd of 14 wandering wild Asian elephants in southwest China’s Yunnan Province has quickened its pace southward, authorities said on Saturday.

The herd traveled 10 kilometers south and entered Tadian Township between 5pm on Friday and the same time on Saturday. This is the fifth straight day they have been moving south according to the authorities in charge of monitoring the elephants.

A male elephant, which strayed 21 days ago, is now 53.3km away in Jinning District in Kunming, the provincial capital.

The animals have traveled about 500 km north from their forest home in the southern Yunnan’s Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, reaching Kunming on June 2.

Authorities have sent police to escort the herd, evacuated roads to facilitate their passage, and used food to distract them so that they don’t enter densely populated areas.

On Saturday, 311 people were mobilized for the work, 3,494 residents were evacuated, and 3.9 tons of food and 4 kilograms of salt were provided to the elephants.

Asian elephants are primarily found in Yunnan and are under A-level state protection in China.