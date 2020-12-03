Wild horses get cozy in bitter winter

Home » Nation

Przewalski’s horses are being treated to a winter feast as Chinese breeders prepare a buffet of nutritious food for them.

“We stored more than 400 tons of fodder including clover, corn and carrots for Przewalski’s horses in captivity,” said Yang Jianming, director of the Xinjiang Wild Horse Breeding and Research Center in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

There are more than 2,000 of the wild horses native to Central Asia worldwide. The center is the world’s largest breeding base, with 481 horses, including 97 in captivity, 267 in the wild and 117 in semi-captivity. Just days ago, a blizzard hit the center, with temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees Celsius.

“The food, especially the carrots and corn, can meet the needs of the wild horses in winter and prepare them for the breeding season in spring,” said Yang.

The endangered breed is named after its Russian discoverer.