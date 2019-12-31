Winning fight against corruption

Home » Nation

China consolidated its sweeping victory against corruption in 2019, according to statistics released yesterday by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

From January to November, disciplinary inspection and supervisory organs across the country filed and investigated 555,000 cases, with 485,000 people within Party or government agencies being disciplined, while 19,000 cases were transferred to procuratorates for criminal investigation.

Around 70,800 and 86,400 cases involving corruption and misconduct related to poverty relief and people’s wellbeing were handled in the period, with 99,000 and 110,000 people punished, the statistics showed.

(Xinhua)