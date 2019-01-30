The story appears on
Page A8
January 30, 2019
Winning poverty war
The plateau province of Qinghai in northwest China will strive to eradicate absolute poverty this year, attempting to lift 77,000 impoverished people in seven counties out of poverty.
Measures taken to meet the target include worker training, rural tourism development and the construction of facilities for education, health, culture and technology, said an official with the provincial poverty alleviation and development bureau. Infrastructure for electricity, gas, water and telecoms will be improved. Qinghai is one of the least developed provinces in China. It had 736,000 people registered as poor in 2014.
