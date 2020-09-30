Winning the fight against poverty

Home » Nation

The final sprint to win the uphill battle against poverty is underway in a remote region of Yunnan in the country’s southwest.

“If it is impossible to get rid of the rugged terrain and water scarcity in the Wumeng Mountains, then we would relocate people from the inhospitable area,” said Yang Yalin, Communist Party chief of Zhaotong City in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Zhaotong, a city with the largest share of poverty-stricken residents across the country, is located in the Wumeng Mountains, stretching about 250 kilometers between the provinces of Guizhou and Yunnan.

The Qi Shiqing family used to live off the land and had a fairly difficult life in raising their six kids with an annual income of just 4,000 yuan (US$586.40).

After moving to the Jing’an District, a large-scale resettlement area in Zhaotong, in March, the couple rented a small stall selling baked potatoes and earning more than 50 yuan a day. Their elder child works in the city and contributes to the family income.

Many new buildings have come up in the district, with sufficient supporting infrastructure and some new shops for rent.

An employment center has been set up to help the relocated residents find jobs in the trying time. “COVID-19 struck after the villagers just moved to the new place, so we absolutely must not relax,” said Zhou Xiang, the district’s interim official of the Communist Party of China.

In recent years, more than 360,000 poor people in Zhaotong have been relocated.

In a deeply impoverished area in the city of Bijie in Guizhou Province, information of each destitute household, such as the causes of their problems, income status and the person responsible for the family’s poverty alleviation works, are all recorded.

A total of 9.3 million impoverished people nationwide have moved into new homes, shaking off poverty. With 9.2 million of them lifted out of poverty through relocation, the focus has shifted from project construction to follow-up support for the resettled.

The roadways around the mountainous area have been gradually renovated to tarmac or cement roads.

Wu Bin, a 35-year-old villager, said that before 2017, it took him about five to six hours to reach the county seat 90 km away. But, now he can get there in just over two hours.

“The fight against poverty has entered a crucial stage for securing the ultimate victory. We must be confident and dedicated, without allowing even the slightest letup,” Yang said.