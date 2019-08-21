The story appears on
Page A6
August 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Woman detained for blocking maternity hospital exit
A woman has been detained by police for blocking the emergency exit of a maternity hospital with her car and other suspected offenses, Beijing police said yesterday.
The woman surnamed Shan parked a Rolls-Royce in front of the emergency exit of Beijing Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital for over an hour last Wednesday. She refused to move the car, saying she was late for an appointment.
Chaoyang District police said Shan was put in administrative detention for five days. While police investigate other alleged offenses, she will remain detained, police said on their official Weibo account, without detailing what other offense are. They are also investigating the registration of the car.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.