August 21, 2019

Woman detained for blocking maternity hospital exit

By Wang Qingchu | 00:00 UTC+8 August 21, 2019 | Print Edition

A woman has been detained by police for blocking the emergency exit of a maternity hospital with her car and other suspected offenses, Beijing police said yesterday.

The woman surnamed Shan parked a Rolls-Royce in front of the emergency exit of Beijing Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital for over an hour last Wednesday. She refused to move the car, saying she was late for an appointment.

Chaoyang District police said Shan was put in administrative detention for five days. While police investigate other alleged offenses, she will remain detained, police said on their official Weibo account, without detailing what other offense are. They are also investigating the registration of the car.

