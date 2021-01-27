Advanced Search

January 27, 2021

Woman gets suspended sentence for hiding virus details

By Han Jing | 00:05 UTC+8 January 27, 2021 | Print Edition

A woman, who tried to hide her COVID-19 symptoms by taking anti-fever medication in March last year, has been given a year’s suspended sentence in prison, according to the People’s Court in Beijing’s Shunyi District.

The woman surnamed Li and a US resident visited a local hospital for fever and fatigue, and was tested for COVID-19 on March 11. But she boarded a flight from Boston via Los Angeles to China without waiting for the test results. She took a fever-reducing drug and hid her health details from the flight crew. She informed them about her condition while filling up the health form before landing in China.

Li was sent to a hospital in Beijing on March 13, and tested positive for COVID-19. She, along with her 63 close contacts, was immediately placed in quarantine.

