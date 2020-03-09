Women make strides in gender wage gap

Home » Nation

Chinese women still make less than men, but the gender-wage gap is narrowing as more women assume management positions, according to a new report from Zhipin.com, a recruitment website.

The report found in 2019, the average wage for urban Chinese men was 22.5 percent higher than women, down from 27.7 percent a year earlier, the first narrowing in three years.

Urban Chinese women earned an average of 6,995 yuan (US$ 1,009) per month last year, up 7.7 percent year on year, 81.6 percent of what men earned.

The report attributed the narrowing pay gap to the uptick of women in management roles due to improved skills and ambition, although men still hold the lion’s share of management jobs.

In 2019, women held more than 25 percent of executive-level positions, up 0.4 percent from 2018. Notably, women held almost 52 percent of human-resource executives positions, 1.1 percent higher than 2018.

Women also hold a growing number of well-paying, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) positions.

Women’s level of education plays a significant role in their earning power, with each extra year of education translating to an average wage boost of 5.1 percent, 0.5 percent higher than for men.

In 2018, female employees comprised almost 44 percent of the Chinese workforce, up 0.2 percent from the previous year.