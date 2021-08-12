Women stars honored

Home » Nation

The All-China Women’s Federation will honor female athletes who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as national-level role models in recognition of their outstanding performances.

China’s women’s table tennis team and 26 female athletes including shooter Yang Qian, fencer Sun Yiwen and shot-putter Gong Lijiao are among those honored. The Olympians demonstrated the self-respect, self-confidence, self-exertion and self-reliance of Chinese women, said the ACWF.