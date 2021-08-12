Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 12, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Women stars honored

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 12, 2021 | Print Edition

The All-China Women’s Federation will honor female athletes who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as national-level role models in recognition of their outstanding performances.

China’s women’s table tennis team and 26 female athletes including shooter Yang Qian, fencer Sun Yiwen and shot-putter Gong Lijiao are among those honored. The Olympians demonstrated the self-respect, self-confidence, self-exertion and self-reliance of Chinese women, said the ACWF.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿