Work report delivered at CPPCC meet

CHINA’S top political advisory body started its annual session yesterday in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, held at the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee to the session.

Noting that the year 2020 marks an extraordinary year in the history of the People’s Republic of China, Wang said the CPPCC National Committee and its standing committee, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, have fulfilled the duties centering on the coordination of epidemic control and economic and social development, making active contributions to the accomplishment of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) tasks.

For the CPPCC’s work in 2021, Wang emphasized the following four aspects: focus on the centenary of the CPC to strengthen the theoretical and political guidance, concentrate on serving the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) to improve the effectiveness of consultation, further pool the wisdom and strength, and raise work performance.

He said the CPPCC National Committee will resolutely support the principle that Hong Kong should be governed by patriots.

“We will strengthen unity and friendship with our compatriots overseas and in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and conduct studies and consultations on fostering patriotism among young people in Hong Kong and Macau,” Wang said.

Wang also said the CPPCC contributed to local-level efforts to end the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, where no new cases of local transmission have been reported for more than two weeks. “Acting on the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, we promptly engaged the participating organizations of the CPPCC, its special committees, and members from different social sectors in the fight against COVID-19,” Wang said.

“Working to improve major epidemic prevention and control mechanisms and facilitate the resumption of production and business operations, we actively supported the efforts to ensure stability on six fronts and maintain security in six areas,” he added.

The six fronts refer to employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations. The six areas refer to job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of primary-level governments.