Working for workers

Home » Nation

Legal aid institutions across China handled a total of 413,000 cases involving migrant workers last year, and 515,000 migrant workers benefited from legal assistance, according to the Ministry of Justice. In 2018, the ministry initiated a campaign directing local legal aid institutions to provide migrant workers with timely legal assistance, while appointing capable lawyers to handle disputes regarding unpaid wages and other issues. It is among the latest efforts to enhance the legal support system. China handled more than 1.45 million legal aid cases in 2018, benefiting about 1.52 million people.