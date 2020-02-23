Wuhan targets elderly care institute tests

Home » Nation

WUHAN, epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, will conduct nucleic acid tests for all elderly care institutions by February 28 as some confirmed and suspected cases were reported in the facilities, local authorities said yesterday.

By February 19, the Wuhan municipal social welfare institute reported 12 confirmed cases of infection, including 11 elderly and one staff member. One of the infected elderly died, according to Wuhan’s civil affairs bureau.

Nineteen suspected cases were also found.

The institute had 656 people — 458 elderly clients and 190 workers — when the outbreak occurred. All the confirmed and suspected patients were taken to quarantine sites and hospitals.

For elderly nursing homes with confirmed or suspected cases, nucleic acid tests had to be conducted by yesterday. Tests for other facilities without infection reports should be done by February 28, the bureau said.

Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, reported 366 new confirmed cases and 106 new deaths on Friday, the provincial health commission said yesterday. This brought the total confirmed cases in the province to 63,454.

The province also saw 1,767 patients discharged from hospital on Friday, bringing the discharged patient total to 13,557.