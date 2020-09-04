Xi: Spirit of resisting aggression invaluable

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday stressed carrying forward the great spirit of resisting aggression in the new era and striving to achieve national rejuvenation.

Xi made the remarks at a symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Addressing the symposium held by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission, Xi said the Chinese people demonstrated to the world their patriotism, national character, heroism and a strong will to win during the war. The great spirit of resisting aggression bred during the war is an invaluable source of inspiration, and will always motivate the Chinese people to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and strive to achieve national rejuvenation, Xi said.

Chinese leaders, led by Xi, attended a commemoration in Beijing for the victory anniversary yesterday at the Museum of the War of Chinese People’s Resistance Against Japanese Aggression near Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, in the western suburb of Beijing.

It was also attended by representatives from all walks of life, including veterans who took part in the war, relatives of military officers and martyrs who fought in the war, and relatives of foreign friends who contributed to the victory of the war. All participants sang the national anthem and then paid a silent tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the war.

Later, 14 honor guards laid seven flower baskets, with characters “Eternal Glory to Martyrs Who Died in Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression” on their red ribbons, in the entrance hall of the museum.

Xi and other leaders ascended the steps and stopped in front of the flower baskets. Xi straightened the ribbons on a basket. Other senior officials and representatives from all walks of life presented bouquets of flowers to martyrs.

The Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was an important part of World War II. It started the earliest, lasted the longest and featured the toughest conditions as well as the most sacrifices during WWII. China suffered over 35 million military and civilian casualties combined during the war.

Earlier yesterday, Xi told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he is ready to work with Putin to join efforts with the international community to resolutely safeguard the victory of the WWII as well as international fairness and justice.

The exchange of messages was intended to commemorate the joint struggle of China and the former Soviet Union against the Axis powers, and also underscores the close cooperation between China and Russia.

The two nations should use the 75th anniversary of the war’s end as an opportunity to lead their countries toward deeper comprehensive strategic coordination, Xi said.

He also suggested that the two sides make concerted efforts with the international community to actively uphold and practice multilateralism, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, so as to allow future generations to enjoy a world featuring lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.

Putin said that during the arduous war, the two countries and their peoples forged a profound friendship as comrades-in-arms, adding that today that kind of mutual assistance spirit is continuously being carried forward and enhanced, helping the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination achieve flourishing development.