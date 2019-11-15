Xi says HK must end violence, chaos

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping said the most pressing task for Hong Kong at present is to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

Xi made clear the Chinese government’s stance on Hong Kong at the 11th BRICS summit in Brasilia, capital of Brazil, yesterday.

Xi said the continuous radical violent activities in Hong Kong seriously trample rule of law and the social order, seriously disturb Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, and seriously challenge the “one country, two systems” bottom line.

He reiterated that it remains the most pressing task for Hong Kong to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

“We will continue to firmly support the chief executive in leading the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government to govern in accordance with the law, firmly support the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong judicial bodies in severely punishing the violent criminals in accordance with the law,” Xi said.

Xi said the Chinese government has unswerving determination to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement “one country, two systems” policy and oppose any external force in interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Meanwhile, in a joint declaration, five of the biggest emerging economies railed against protectionism yesterday as they vowed to overcome “significant challenges” facing multilateralism.

BRICS countries said “trade tensions and policy uncertainty have taken a toll on confidence, trade, investment and growth” in the global economy.

“It is critical that all WTO members avoid unilateral and protectionist measures,” they said.

Xi stressed the importance of multilateralism in addressing current global challenges.

The meeting was held amid the critical period of the development of world economy and the evolution of the international structure, Xi said.

The development momentum of emerging countries and developing countries is irreversible. However, protectionism and unilateralism are getting worse, he pointed out.

Uncertainties in world economy are increasing, hot issues are emerging, and global challenges are more prominent. We should advocate multilateralism, safeguard the system which takes the United Nations as the core, and oppose hegemony, Xi added.

Xi told approximately 600 business delegates from BRICS countries, that the changes brought numerous opportunities as well as challenges.

As for opportunities, Xi said the power unleashed by a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation has opened up new ground for productivity growth, and economic and social development.

The declaration also said the BRICS are committed to implementing the Paris climate agreement and there cannot be a military solution to Syria’s conflict. The statement commits to Syria’s “territorial integrity.”

The statement expresses “serious concern” with the possibility of an arms race in space, and says negotiation of a binding multilateral instrument for the issue is urgently needed.