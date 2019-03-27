Xi seeks trust-based partnership

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping agreed to work with European leaders to seek fairer international trade rules and to address the world’s economic and security challenges, establishing a trust-based partnership.

Xi, who was on a state visit to France, met in Paris yesterday with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss relations between China and Europe.

“Of course there are differences and competition, but it’s positive competition,” Xi told a joint press conference. “We are advancing together. We shouldn’t let suspicions lead us to be constantly looking backward.”

Xi said reformed governance rules should address worldwide challenges like climate change, cyber security and mass migration.

Macron declared: “Cooperation pays better than confrontation.”

He acknowledged “existing rivalries” between the European Union and China over economic policies, but the four said in a joint statement after the meeting they committed to seeking “a trust-based partnership.”

“I think our common goal is to make sure the response to these tensions doesn’t cause fractures in the international commercial order, fresh trade conflicts or isolationist policies,” Macron said in the statement.

The leaders are preparing for a EU-China summit on April 9 in Brussels. The EU is China’s biggest trade partner and wants to solidify that relationship.

Merkel said that “with multilateralism, it’s possible to get a win-win approach.” She suggested the United States should be part of the multilateral decision-making process, instead of squaring off with China over trade and other issues.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed yesterday’s meeting, stressing in a letter the need for “an international order based on common rules.”

Separately, Xi and Macron issued a sweeping, 37-point joint statement. It vaunted the importance of multilateralism in just about every domain, from preventing nuclear war to reducing dangerous greenhouse gas emissions.

They reiterated their commitment to the Iran nuclear accord. They also defended the United Nations and other international institutions.

The meeting was the last scheduled event in Xi’s European visit that started last week and included stops in Italy and Monaco.

In France, Xi inked a dozen deals on nuclear power, cultural exchanges and clean energy, while China also committed to a huge order for 290 A320 aircraft and 10 A350 planes from Europe’s Airbus conglomerate. The total amount of the deals, including one on the construction by French energy giant EDF and a Chinese partner of offshore wind farms, amounted to more than 40 billion euros (US$45 billion).