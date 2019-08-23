Xi stresses anti-poverty efforts during inspection tour of Gansu

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has underscored efforts to push forward poverty alleviation, promote high-quality development, enhance environmental protection, and ensure and improve people’s well-being.

Xi made the remarks during his inspection tour of northwest China’s Gansu Province from Monday till yesterday.

During the tour, Xi called for confidence, innovation, concrete actions and solidarity in building a beautiful and prosperous Gansu.

Touring the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang on Monday morning, Xi stressed efforts to pass on the world cultural heritage through generations.

At the Dunhuang Academy, Xi hailed the Dunhuang culture as a result of the long-term cultural exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese civilization and other civilizations, and called for more efforts in cultural exchanges.

Xi emphasized the need for the study of Dunhuang culture to serve the Belt and Road Initiative and further promote cultural exchanges between China and countries along the Belt and Road.

Visiting the Jiayu Pass on Tuesday morning, Xi said the Great Wall is an important symbol of the Chinese nation and the Chinese civilization. Efforts should be made to better explore the cultural value of the Great Wall and enhance preservation, he said.

At a revolutionary memorial site in Gaotai County, Xi hailed the Red Army’s heroism and the spirit of dedication to the Party and the people, which he said are the CPC’s tradition that must be carried on.

Visiting a vocational school in Shandan County, Xi said vocational education has a great prospect and called for training of more skilled personnel for the development of China’s western region.

At a horse ranch in Shandan, Xi observed the pasture and horse herding and heard a report on the ecological protection of the Qilian Mountains.

Xi emphasized the role of environmental protection in high-quality development, urging proper balance of the relationship between production and environment, active development of eco-friendly and sustainable industries, and better protection of the grassland resources.

Visiting Gulang County on Wednesday, Xi went to a community of rural residents relocated from environmentally vulnerable and impoverished areas. He noted that the CPC serves the people and works for the people, and the happiness of the people is what the CPC pursues.

While lifting people out of poverty was the first step, efforts should be made to ensure the relocated residents can settle down, have jobs, earn money and lead better lives, he said.

Xi then visited an afforestation area and learned about the efforts and progress in desertification control. He called for the promotion of the spirit of turning a desert into an oasis, as well as perseverance and sustained efforts in building a beautiful China.

In provincial capital Lanzhou, Xi heard a briefing on the protection of the Yellow River and urged Gansu to shoulder its key task of ecological restoration, water and soil conservation, and pollution control at the upper reaches of the river.