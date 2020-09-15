Xi urges EU to promote healthy ties

Home » Nation

China and the European Union should be committed to peaceful coexistence, open cooperation, multilateralism and dialogue, and consultation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday, calling on the two sides to firmly promote the healthy and stable development of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi made the remarks while co-hosting a China-Germany-EU leaders’ meeting yesterday in Beijing via video link with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating changes unseen in a century, and mankind is standing at a new crossroad, Xi called on China and the EU to unswervingly promote the sound and stable development of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU diplomatic ties, and this was the second video meeting between Chinese and EU leaders in less than three months.

It also comes after recent visits by senior Chinese diplomats to EU member states such as Italy, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain and Greece.

The two sides also vowed to accelerate the negotiation of the China-EU investment agreement and reaffirmed the goal of concluding the negotiation by the end of the year.

China is the EU’s second-largest trading partner after the US, and the EU is China’s biggest trading partner with two-way trade totaling US$710 billion in 2019.

Meanwhile, Xi and the European leaders decided to establish a China-EU high-level dialogue on environment and climate, and one in the digital field, in order to build a green partnership and a digital cooperative partnership.