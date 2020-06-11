Xi wants efforts to build beautiful new Ningxia

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty.

Xi made the remarks during an inspection tour in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. He underscored fully implementing the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, working hard to overcome the impact of COVID-19 and giving priority to ensuring stable employment and people’s livelihood.

Efforts are needed to continue building a beautiful new Ningxia with economic prosperity, ethnic unity, beautiful environment and well-off residents, he said.

During his inspection trip from Monday to Wednesday, Xi visited places including the cities of Wuzhong and Yinchuan to learn about efforts to coordinate regular epidemic containment with economic and social development, consolidate achievements in poverty alleviation, strengthen ecological and environmental protection, and promote ethnic unity and progress.

Visiting a poverty relief workshop in the village of Hongde in Wuzhong on Monday afternoon, Xi talked with villagers producing cartons.

Such workshops were set up for poverty alleviation, and they should lean toward needy people in terms of employment, Xi said.

Compared with migrating to cities to work, the villagers employed near their homes may not earn as much, but they can save on accommodation, food and transportation costs and are able to take care of their families, Xi added.

At the house of Liu Kerui, a villager of the Hui ethnic group, Xi took a good look at the courtyard, living room, bedrooms, kitchen and cowshed, and asked Liu and his wife if they had any difficulties and what they planned for the future.

Xi expressed his hope that the villagers could keep going and create better lives for themselves.

Visiting a section of the Yellow River, Xi learned about the river’s ecological conservation. He said the Yellow River is China’s “mother river” and called on Ningxia to take good care of it.

Visiting the Jinhuayuan residential community, where people of several ethnic groups live together, Xi said no single ethnic minority group should be left behind in the country’s building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

It represents the fine tradition of the Chinese nation and the great strength of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics to enable people of all ethnic groups to walk hand in hand into a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi added.

Xi visited a rural ecotourism park in Yinchuan to learn about the development of modern agriculture in Ningxia.