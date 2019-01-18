The story appears on
January 18, 2019
Xinjiang construction
Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region plans to build 210,700 houses for underprivileged people in 2019, authorities said yesterday at the ongoing session of its People’s Congress. Xinjiang began rural house construction last year and has since renovated more than 470,000 houses in shanty towns, and constructed more than 280,000 subsidized houses for impoverished people in rural areas. This includes 68,900 new houses in the 22 most poverty-stricken counties in the south part of the region.
