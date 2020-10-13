Xinjiang grottoes now free

Home » Nation

The Kizil Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, began free entry yesterday.

The popular destination in Baicheng County, Aksu Prefecture, will open to visitors for free until April 30, 2021. Online reservations started last April.

Built in the third century, the Kizil Grottoes are among China’s earliest sites of large-scale Buddhist grottoes with 10,000 square meters of frescoes and sculptures.