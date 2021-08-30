Xinjiang’s cotton a global winner

Home » Nation

In the workshop of a textile company in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, workers are busy packaging some 70,000 pieces of knitted underwear for orders from Japan.

The enterprise weathered a downturn in its exports last year due to adverse effects, including the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions over Xinjiang cotton.

But the trend has now reversed, said Li Luzhi, manager of the foreign trade department of the company based in the regional capital, Urumqi.

The company is among some 100 cotton and textile firms displaying their high-quality products at the (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Online Expo 2021 that opened on August 25, both online and offline.

The offline part ended yesterday, while the online exhibition will last a year. The EACT Expo has become a significant platform for promoting economic cooperation and trade exchanges with the world since its inauguration in 2015.

“The expo this year has built an interconnected and shared digital platform for global enterprises,” said Mamtimin Hadir, acting mayor of Urumqi.

The region’s cotton and textile industry has shown resilience by further tapping markets and winning over more customers with its superior quality.

The intelligent apparel production equipment brand Qonvolv is participating in the online exhibition.

It is under the technical support of a Hong Kong-based textile and apparel manufacturer.

“Last year, our customers, including clothing, fabrics, and textile manufacturers, had to work at full capacity to fill orders from domestic and foreign buyers,” said Edward Ho, director of the brand.

The cotton and textile industry is one of the pillar industries in Xinjiang, and textiles are among the major commodities exported from the region.

The cotton output of Xinjiang, the country’s largest growing area for the crop, exceeded 5.16 million tons in 2020, accounting for 87.3 percent of China’s total, figures show. The regional statistics bureau said Xinjiang’s cotton output would remain stable in 2021.

From January to July, Xinjiang’s export volume witnessed a robust year-on-year growth of 33.2 percent, reaching 64.87 billion yuan (US$10 billion). The exports of textile and garments saw a staggering year-on-year growth of 65.6 percent during the period.

As the region opens more to the world, the sustained recovery of Xinjiang’s foreign trade has boosted the confidence of foreign business partners to expand a broader market and seek win-win cooperation.

More than 500 government officials and representatives from business associations and enterprises from home and abroad discussed strengthening economic cooperation, trade exchanges and achieving mutual benefits via a video link during the expo.

Badar uz Zaman, commercial counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, said that China is one of Pakistan’s largest partners and Pakistan hopes to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Xinjiang in fields like agriculture, industry and infrastructure construction through the expo.