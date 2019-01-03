Xiongan to become a modern, green city

Home » Nation

CHINA’S central authorities have approved the 2018-2035 master plan for Xiongan New Area, stressing that its creation is significant to high-quality development and the building of the modern economic system.

The plan was approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.

The 2018-2035 master plan for Xiongan New Area will turn Xiongan into a national model of high-quality development and a new engine for the modern economic system.

The master plan is the fundamental guideline for the development, construction and management of Xiongan New Area and should be strictly implemented, according to the approval.

In April 2017, China announced the establishment of Xiongan New Area, spanning three counties in Hebei Province about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing. Xiongan will be the location for many of Beijing’s non-capital functions and relocated population.

The master plan, published in April 2018, has 10 chapters, including general requirements, developing scientific and reasonable layout, shaping the city landscape for a new era, building a beautiful natural ecology and environment, developing high-end and high-tech industries, the provision of quality shared public services, the construction of a fast and highly efficient transport network, building a green and smart new city, fostering modernized city security systems, and ensuring orderly and effective implementation of the plan.

The plan also lists overall development goals for the new area.

By 2035, Xiongan will basically develop into a modern city that is green, intelligent and livable, with relatively strong competitiveness and harmonious human-environment interaction.