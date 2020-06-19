Yang-Pompeo talks ‘constructive’

Home » Nation

SENIOR Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi held a “constructive” dialogue with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the latter’s request on Tuesday and Wednesday in Hawaii.

Yang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, conducted in-depth exchanges with Pompeo on China-US relations as well as global and regional issues of mutual concern.

Both sides fully expounded their respective stances and called the dialogue constructive.

They agreed to take action to implement in earnest the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries and maintain contact and communication.

During the meeting, Yang called for steering China-US relations back to the track of coordination, cooperation and stability, saying China is firmly resolved in safeguarding its core interests, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

Yang expounded China’s basic attitude toward developing China-US relations and its positions on important and sensitive issues concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Zhao revealed.

Yang said that China and the US benefit from cooperation and suffer from confrontation.

China is committed to working with the US to develop a relationship featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, while firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, Yang added.

On the Taiwan question, Yang stressed that there is only one China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relations.

“China is resolutely determined to safeguard its core interests. We demand that the US side earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques and properly handle Taiwan-related issues,” Yang said.

On Hong Kong, Yang said that Hong Kong affairs, including the establishment and improvement of the legal system and enforcement mechanism to uphold national security in Hong Kong, are purely China’s internal affairs.

Saying China is resolutely determined in advancing the national security legislation, he stressed that China firmly opposes US interference in Hong Kong affairs and the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers’ statement on Hong Kong.

Yang urged the US to respect China’s sovereignty, view the legislation objectively and fairly, and stop meddling in Hong Kong’s internal affairs in any form.

On issues regarding Xinjiang, Yang said that thanks to the counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures taken by the Chinese government in accordance with law, the security situation in the autonomous region has improved and the rights to life, health and development of all ethnic groups there have been effectively safeguarded.

China also strongly deplores the US signing of the “Uygur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020,” Yang added.