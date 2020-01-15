Yangtze belt polluters busted

Home » Nation

Chinese procuratorates have stepped up efforts to punish offenders polluting the environment along the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced yesterday.

Prosecutors in 11 provincial regions along the economic belt filed charges against 22,310 people for suspected crimes involving destroying environmental resources in 2019, up over 20 percent year on year, said Zhang Xueqiao, deputy procurator-general of the SPP, at a press conference.

They approved the arrests of 7,084 suspects involved in such cases, an increase of 43 percent from the previous year, according to figures from a white paper on ensuring the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Zhang said, citing the document, that 11 provincial procuratorial organs along the economic belt filed 30,212 cases infringing on the public interest related to the environment and resources in 2019.

Official statistics also show that litigation helped deal with a total of 7,627 hectares of forests, farmland, wetland and grassland that had been polluted or illegally occupied.

Prosecutors in the economic belt region helped remove hidden dangers and eliminate pollution across over 87,333 hectares of water source regions, and nearly 3,500 enterprises and farms, which cause pollution, were improved and rectified through filing cases.