Yellow River outfalls to be probed

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Friday initiated an ambitious project to investigate all outfalls along the Yellow River and some of its major tributaries.

The project is targeted to last roughly two years.

This pollution control project involves nine provincial regions ranging from where the country’s second-longest river originates to where it flows into the sea, said Vice Minister Zhai Qing.

Combining on-site investigation with technologies such as satellite remote sensing, infrared and sonar sensing, and big data, the ministry will ascertain the amount and whereabouts of these outfalls and monitor pollutant inflows.