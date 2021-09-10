Young men going under the knife

Home » Nation

Worried his appearance would detract from opportunities in China’s competitive society, Xia Shurong decided to go under the surgeon’s knife to reshape his nose — one of millions of young men in the country turning to cosmetic surgery.

The 27-year-old researcher wanted medical procedures to transform his look from “engineering geek” to something he thinks will boost his life chances.

Beauty standards in China can be exacting, from pressure over skin tone to eye and nose shape to the controversial “little fresh meat” look ­— a buzzword used to describe handsome young men with delicate features.

“I feel I should be ‘fresh meat’ at my age, but I already look like a middle-aged uncle,” explained Xia.

Xia was in Beijing preparing for surgery to plump out his features. He had already spent 40,000 yuan (US$6,192) on a face-filler procedure earlier this year.

“I grew up in the countryside — my face was dark, my skin was bad, I thought my appearance was not good in general,” he said, adding that he had long planned to rework his face.

“I always felt a sense of inferiority.”

The intense popularity of Chinese social media — rife with trends in cosmetic procedures, beauty “tutorials” and advice on how to become “beautiful,” has added to the pressure for many.

Growing numbers of educated men in China are opting for aesthetic and surgical procedures to give them the edge.

According to iResearch, around 17 percent of male white collar workers have had cosmetic treatments and the vast majority of men had their first procedure before 30.

Xia Zhengyi, the doctor carrying out Xia’s procedure, says he has seen an increase in young men coming to him for procedures.

“Surgery can change the facial expression and give people a feeling of intimacy, which is good for your relationships with people,” he said.

Rose Han, from the BeauCare Clinics investment group, said male civil servants opt for procedures because they worry looking tired or old may mean missing out on promotions.

“It’s not like buying a Gucci handbag — it is giving yourself an opportunity. Confidence will bring changes to my work and life,” said Xia.

China’s average disposable income has more than doubled since 2010 and increased wealth among the middle classes has also fueled interest.

China’s cosmetic surgery industry is now worth 197 billion yuan (US$30 billion) — up from 64.8 billion yuan in 2015, according to iResearch.