Youngsters flocking to rock climbing in China

Home » Nation

Standing under an artificial climbing wall, 12-year-old Wei Changcheng is ready to compete with his peer Huang Deyang. At their coach’s command, these two young climbers start up and reach the top easily within 15 seconds.

“My best result to the top is 12 seconds,” said Wei, who has been speed climbing for over one year and has participated in many competitions with good results.

“I want to be a professional rock climber in the future.”

Wei was born in Leye County in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, where an ideal destination for rock climbing enthusiasts is nestled among the majestic karsts. Hidden within the verdant landscape are caves, overhangs, and towering walls that offer unlimited potential for rock climbing.

Whether it is a natural rock wall or an artificial wall in the mountains, it always motivates people to climb. Since last year, more than 20 children like Wei have come to the rock climbing base in Leye on weekends for training.

Liu Yongbang and Xiao Ting are elite rock climbers and coach the children. Climbing for more than 10 years, they have been committed to promoting the development of rock climbing in China.

The couple has also gone abroad to meet friends, improve their climbing ability, and bring advanced skills and concepts to China. Until now, they have developed more than 1,400 rock climbing routes.

“At first, we kept challenging difficult routes to win the recognition of rock climbers at home and abroad,” said Liu, adding that now they are devoted to the development of rock climbing and the promotion of rock climbing culture in China. In recent years, they have organized summer and winter camps for young climbers yearly and promote the popularity of climbing on campus. With the support of the local government, the Yanbang Rock Climbing School was established in Leye last year.

“Now we are piloting in three schools in the county. Children who are interested can come to train. Every month and every quarter we hold competitions to examine the training result,” said Xiao. “The children currently participating in the training are between 8 and 15. ”