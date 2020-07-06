Youth keen on domestic travel: poll

Home » Nation

Chinese tourists born between the mid-1990s and the early 2000s are still enthusiastic about travel but have changing travel preferences as the COVID-19 epidemic risks wane in China, a report shows.

Generation Zers show growing interest in domestic travel and a shrinking willingness to travel abroad, according to a report by Chinese travel service and social-networking platform Mafengwo, which surveyed over 2,500 young respondents.

While their travel budget has not been much squeezed by the epidemic, over 60 percent of respondents said they planned to spend more on safe and sanitary dining and accommodation.

The epidemic has further strengthened young tourists’ habit of learning about and sharing tourism experiences on emerging social media platforms like livestreaming sites.

Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an and Chongqing are among the most popular travel destinations for Generation Zers, the report said.