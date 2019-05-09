Youth power driving anti-poverty campaign

Home » Nation

As China pushes ahead with its poverty-relief campaign, more fresh and young faces of the post-1990s generation are edging their way to the center stage.

“I was inexperienced when I first settled in the town, but years of work experience at the local poverty-relief office has made me an ‘old auntie’ among the younger recruits,” said Zhang Qiuhua, 25, who joined the office after graduating from college in 2016.

Last year, Zhang was promoted as head of the poverty-relief office in Yongyang Township, Laishui County in northern Hebei Province office, where poverty alleviation has remained one of the province’s key tasks for years.

A total of 648,000 people shook off poverty in Hebei last year, and the province plans to lift all of its counties out of poverty this year, Zhang said.

“Confidence is high among the young leaders and colleagues on the frontline of the poverty-relief campaign.”

As an agriculture major, Zhang began field research among the impoverished areas of Yongyang Township, hoping to seek a greener way to help villagers shake off poverty.

Last year, about 117 hectares of mulberry trees were planted in two pilot villages of the region to create an industrial chain of related deep processing products thanks to Zhang’s coordination and efforts.

As one of 10 most impoverished counties in Hebei, Yangyuan in Zhangjiakou City has received a growing number of post-1990s college graduates over the years. Han Tinggeng joined the young cadres team in March 2018 at age 28.

Han, a graduate from the prestigious Peking University, believes education is the passport to the future, and students should develop a passion for learning.

Han said he has never regretted the decision of turning down several decent job opportunities in Beijing after graduation.

“Young people have the power to change the world. I’m young enough, so I would like to lend a hand to younger students struggling to shake off poverty while growing up,” said Han.

Han has helped a primary school with many left-behind children improve its English curriculum and teaching since last April. By the end of the following semester, students at the school were ranked top in town in their English performance.

China aims to eradicate deep poverty by 2020, and as the deadline approaches, more post-1990s graduates, mostly scattered in poverty-stricken regions in central and western China, are becoming capable officials to guide poverty-relief work. “We are honored and determined to contribute our own efforts and ideas to China’s anti-poverty drive, the largest such campaign in human history,” said Han.