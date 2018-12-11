Yunnan drug bust

Home » Nation

Police in southwestern Yunnan Province apprehended seven suspected drug traffickers and seized more than 66 kilograms of methamphetamine, local police said yesterday. On December 1, police in the border city of Lincang received a tip-off on a planned drug deal. Anti-narcotics police later intercepted a vehicle and found 66.59 kilograms of methamphetamine, arresting seven men from Myanmar. Further investigation is underway. Yunnan is a major front in China’s war on drugs, as it borders southeast Asia’s notorious “Golden Triangle.”