The story appears on
Page A6
December 11, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Yunnan drug bust
Police in southwestern Yunnan Province apprehended seven suspected drug traffickers and seized more than 66 kilograms of methamphetamine, local police said yesterday. On December 1, police in the border city of Lincang received a tip-off on a planned drug deal. Anti-narcotics police later intercepted a vehicle and found 66.59 kilograms of methamphetamine, arresting seven men from Myanmar. Further investigation is underway. Yunnan is a major front in China’s war on drugs, as it borders southeast Asia’s notorious “Golden Triangle.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.