Yunnan fire put out

A FOREST fire has been extinguished in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Locals in Yijiu Village of the city of Anning reported the fire at noon on Saturday. Authorities mobilized more than 1,600 people and four helicopters to help put out the blaze. The fire engulfed about 8.6 hectares of bushes, but no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.