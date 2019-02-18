Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

February 18, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Yunnan fire put out

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 18, 2019 | Print Edition

A FOREST fire has been extinguished in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Locals in Yijiu Village of the city of Anning reported the fire at noon on Saturday. Authorities mobilized more than 1,600 people and four helicopters to help put out the blaze. The fire engulfed about 8.6 hectares of bushes, but no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿