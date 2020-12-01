Yunnan has major win over HIV/AIDS

Home » Nation

After more than 30 years of fighting HIV/AIDS, one of China’s major anti-AIDS battlegrounds has achieved the UN “90-90-90” targets.

The HIV/AIDS prevention bureau of southwestern Yunnan Province said yesterday that as of the end of November, Yunnan has attained the goal set by UNAIDS.

The goal has three measurable objectives: 90 percent of people living with HIV should know their infection status; 90 percent of those with HIV are receiving sustained antiretroviral therapy; and 90 percent of those receiving such treatment are “virally suppressed,” indicating a negligible risk of transmitting HIV sexually.

“Through unremitting efforts, Yunnan has transformed itself from one of the regions hardest hit by HIV/AIDS into a demonstration area of comprehensive prevention and treatment,” said Lu Lin, head of the bureau.

When Jia Manhong began her job in HIV testing over three decades ago, her family and friends regarded it as “dangerous and unmentionable.”

“My mom was so worried about possible infections. Every time I came home from work, she stared at me as I washed my hands and changed clothes,” said Jia, 53. She is a senior advisor for the Yunnan provincial anti-AIDS commission and also serves on a disease prevention and control expert advisory committee of the National Health Commission.

Yunnan reported its first HIV infection in 1987 and found clusters of cases in 1989, becoming one of the country’s main anti-AIDS battlefields. Jia, who had graduated from a medical school, joined the front line.

After 30 years, Jia noted a marked improvement in public awareness and the working conditions of medical staff.

“I remember we used to face a high risk of occupational exposure during experiments, and every year, several colleagues had to take HIV-blocking drugs,” she said.

From 2005, four rounds of the war against HIV have been launched. “A province-wide prevention network is functioning well. The government-led, multi-sectoral participation model has consolidated and curbed the AIDS epidemic in the province,” Lu said.

To boost early detection, Yunnan promotes voluntary counseling and testing services in key areas. All rural townships have ample capacity for testing. The key to success has been partnerships between different sectors and organizations, experts say.