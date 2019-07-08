Zhejiang Uni wins robot soccer for the fourth time

Home » Nation

China’s Zhejiang University was crowned the robot soccer champion of the world yesterday, after defeating German team ER-Force 1-0 in Sydney at RoboCup 2019.

It is the fourth time the university has claimed the top prize. Team leader Huang Zheyuan said the victory was the result of the team’s hard work and effort.

“Another important reason is the inheritance of codes, decisions and experience from our predecessors,” he said.

First held in Japan in 1997, the RoboCup began with just one robot soccer category.

Now the tournament features numerous divisions for both wheeled and legged robots in a variety of complex different sizes.

The competition which attracted more than 2,000 participants from over 40 countries this year, also hosted events for rescue robots, bomb-detecting robots, social robots and medical robots.

Zhejiang University team designed and built the hardware from scratch.

An extremely complex and challenging task, the process requires extraordinary coordination among electrical and mechanical engineers, designers and computing coding specialists.

“We have 11 team members here in Sydney but we also have several team members back in China too,” Huang said.

“The robots were designed all by ourselves, from machinery, electro circuits, software to calculation.”

While robot soccer may appear as though it is all fun and games, the technology involved is serious business, with the breakthroughs made in these competitions likely to inform many areas of the robotics industry.

Because complex movement presents such a major challenge to almost every field of robotics, the students who compete in robot soccer will be well-placed to help design surgical robots, rescue robots, domestic robots and driverless vehicles.

In other categories of RoboCup 2019, Tsinghua University won third place in the humanoid adult-size division, Beijing Information Science and Technology University secured second place in the mid-size league and Zhejiang University also took home second place in the humanoid kid-size category.