Zhejiang reports a surge in local COVID-19 cases

Home » Nation

EAST China’s Zhejiang Province has reported 59 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence from Sunday to yesterday, local authorities announced yesterday.

Three cities — Shaoxing, Ningbo and Hangzhou — reported 27, 25 and seven cases, respectively. Among them, 35 were asymptomatic cases, officials from Zhejiang Provincial Health Commission told a press conference yesterday.

Of the 25 cases in Ningbo, 10 were related to a moxibustion therapy salon.

Among the 27 cases in Shaoxing, 18 were associated with a funeral. Eleven of the 18 were close relatives and seven were distant relatives or friends.

More than 2 million people have been sampled in the three cities for mass nucleic acid testing, among which about 1.52 million have received test results.

Some cities in the province have imposed restrictions on public activities as part of anti-epidemic measures.

Public places, such as libraries, museums, Internet cafes, and chess and card rooms, have been asked to limit visitors at 75 percent of their total capacity and register visitor information according to the provincial COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.

Meanwhile, the border city of Manzhouli in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 15 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases by 2pm yesterday.

The city has reported 498 locally transmitted confirmed cases in the latest resurgence of the epidemic.

All of them are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital.

To date, the border city has launched 11 rounds of mass nucleic acid testing amid the fresh outbreak, with 512 samples testing positive.