Page A9
Page A9
July 2, 2019
July 2, 2019
10 die in US plane
A SMALL twin-engine plane crashed on takeoff on Sunday into a hangar at a Texas airport, killing all 10 aboard. “The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors,” said a spokeswoman for the town of Addison. The plane was heading to St Petersburg, Florida, with two crew and eight passengers. David Snell, who was waiting for another flight, said he saw the plane take off. “It looked like it was clearly reduced power. I didn’t know if it was on purpose or not, but then when the plane started to veer to the left and you could tell it couldn’t climb.”
