The story appears on
Page A11
August 6, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
10 killed as US migrant van crashes
An overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed on Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly after 4pm on Wednesday on US 281 in Encino, Texas, about 80 kilometers north of McAllen. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was speeding as the driver tried to veer off the highway onto Business Route 281. He lost control of the top-heavy van, which slammed into a metal utility pole and a stop sign.
The van was not being pursued, said Brooks County Sheriff Urbino.
Martinez said he believed all of the passengers were migrants. Brandley said the death toll was initially announced as 11 but was later revised. He also said the 20 who survived the initial crash all have serious to critical injuries.
The identities of the 30 in the van were being withheld until relatives can be notified, Brandley said. No information about the van, including where it was registered or who owned it, was immediately released.
Encino is a community of about 140 residents about 3km south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.
A surge in migrants has brought about an uptick in the number of crashes involving vehicles jammed with migrants.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.