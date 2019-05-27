100 suspects detained

Home » World

Sri Lanka’s military has detained nearly 100 suspects during four days of search operations against remnants of an Islamist group blamed for the Easter attacks on April 21 that killed 258, officials said yesterday. Some 3,000 military personnel were deployed in and around the capital Colombo as well as other key towns for cordon-and-search activities that began on Thursday, a military official said. In the first three days, security forces took 87 suspects into custody and they were handed over to police.