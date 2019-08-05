The story appears on
Page A9
August 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
2 climbers killed
Two German mountaineers have fallen to their deaths while climbing one of the highest peaks in the Swiss Alps, the Dent Blanche, police said yesterday. A rescue helicopter was sent after police were alerted by other climbers but officers could “only note the death of the two men,” police from the south-west canton of Valais said in a statement. “For now, the circumstances of the accident are still undetermined. An investigation is underway. The two climbers fell between a rocky point called “the grande gendarme” and the summit, which rises to 4,357 meters.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.