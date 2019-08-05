2 climbers killed

Home » World

Two German mountaineers have fallen to their deaths while climbing one of the highest peaks in the Swiss Alps, the Dent Blanche, police said yesterday. A rescue helicopter was sent after police were alerted by other climbers but officers could “only note the death of the two men,” police from the south-west canton of Valais said in a statement. “For now, the circumstances of the accident are still undetermined. An investigation is underway. The two climbers fell between a rocky point called “the grande gendarme” and the summit, which rises to 4,357 meters.