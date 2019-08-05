Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 5, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

2 climbers killed

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 5, 2019 | Print Edition

Two German mountaineers have fallen to their deaths while climbing one of the highest peaks in the Swiss Alps, the Dent Blanche, police said yesterday. A rescue helicopter was sent after police were alerted by other climbers but officers could “only note the death of the two men,” police from the south-west canton of Valais said in a statement. “For now, the circumstances of the accident are still undetermined. An investigation is underway. The two climbers fell between a rocky point called “the grande gendarme” and the summit, which rises to 4,357 meters.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿