3 killed in Texas church shootout

Home » World

A MAN wielding a shotgun killed two people at a Texas church service on Sunday, before he was shot dead by parishioners, police said.

Authorities praised the two churchgoers who fired as part of a volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was unclear if the two people who were killed were the two who shot at the gunman.

“This team responded quickly and within 6 seconds, the shooting was over. Two of the parishioners who were volunteers of the security force drew their weapons and took out the killer immediately, saving untold number of lives,” said Lieutnant Governor Dan Patrick, who also hailed the state’s gun laws.

Authorities said there were more than 240 parishioners in the West Freeway Church at the time of the shooting.

White Settlement Police Department Chief J P Bevering said the gunman had sat down in a pew before getting up, taking out a shotgun and firing at a parishioner, who was killed. He said the church’s security team then “eliminated the threat.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said the gunman’s motive was unknown, adding he was “relatively transient” but had roots in the area.

DeSarno also said the gunman had been arrested several times, but declined to give details.

An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.

In a livestream of the church service, the gunman can be seen getting up from a pew and talking to someone at the back of the church before pulling out a gun and opening fire. Parishioners can then be heard screaming and seen ducking under pews or running as papers fly to the floor.

Two people with minor injuries that were sustained while ducking for cover were treated at the scene.